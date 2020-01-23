Edge Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Edge token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, KuCoin, Ethfinex and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $5,508.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.28 or 0.05477677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00032589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00128005 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011759 BTC.

About Edge

Edge is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,858,227 tokens. Edge's official message board is medium.com/dadi. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, FCoin, OKEx, Ethfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

