Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 418,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 77,709 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.