EDRCoin Hits One Day Volume of $13.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $54,439.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

