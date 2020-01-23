Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $242.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $163.08 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.82. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $567,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,241 shares of company stock worth $40,929,955. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

