Effect.AI (EFX) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Effect.AI has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Effect.AI token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, BitMart and LATOKEN.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.03393549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00126318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai.

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BitMart, Bitbns and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

