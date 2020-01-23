Egretia (EGT) Market Capitalization Tops $6.35 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Egretia has a market cap of $6.35 million and $2.24 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Egretia token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEx, Hotbit and IDEX.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.03405362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00202488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

