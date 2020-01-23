Eidoo (EDO) One Day Volume Tops $259,390.00

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Eidoo has a market cap of $9.52 million and $259,390.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002185 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.03068669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,285,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,950,701 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

