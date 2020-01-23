EJF Investments Ltd (LON:EJFI) Announces GBX 2.68 Dividend

EJF Investments Ltd (LON:EJFI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON EJFI remained flat at $GBX 167.50 ($2.20) during trading hours on Thursday. 588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149. The company has a market cap of $107.49 million and a PE ratio of 7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 172.12. EJF Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.50).

