Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company.

Elastic stock opened at $68.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Elastic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.81.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,901,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 503,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,338,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 341,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,042,850.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,181 shares of company stock worth $10,527,767. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Elastic by 67.1% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,015,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 189.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,092,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 204.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,845 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $57,753,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Elastic by 344.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 634,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,388,000 after acquiring an additional 491,848 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

