Elastos Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00018117 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, BCEX, LBank and Kucoin. Elastos has a total market cap of $26.24 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,360,369 coins and its circulating supply is 17,372,309 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Huobi, LBank, BCEX, CoinEgg and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

