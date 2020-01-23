Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $61.55.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,637,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

