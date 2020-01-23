Electra (ECA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinBene, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. Electra has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $876.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,516,353,805 coins and its circulating supply is 28,649,197,252 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, Fatbtc and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

