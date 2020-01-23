Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, TradeOgre, CoinBene and Kucoin. Electroneum has a total market cap of $36.99 million and $138,747.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,969,041,821 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Kucoin, TradeOgre, Bitbns, CoinBene, Cryptomate and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

