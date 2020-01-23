Electronic Arts (EA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Electronic Arts has set its Q3 guidance at $0.92 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $9.57 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect Electronic Arts to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $114.04.

A number of analysts have commented on EA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.