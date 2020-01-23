Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,733 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,273 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $114.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $60,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

