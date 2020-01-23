ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ELEKTA AB/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

