Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly And Co to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $141.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Anne E. White bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,160.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 4,615 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $708,965 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

