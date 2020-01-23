Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $708,965 and sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $141.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $142.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

