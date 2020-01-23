Elite Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 54,537 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 13.0% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $3,226,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.08. 1,588,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,407,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $160.32 and a twelve month high of $225.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.