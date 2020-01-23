Elitium Reaches Market Cap of $7.83 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Elitium has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $45,920.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00009584 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.78 or 0.03402792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00202965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00126009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium's official message board is medium.com/elitium. Elitium's official website is www.elitium.io.

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

