Elrond Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.90 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Elrond has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.02994530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00125159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,290,556,005 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.