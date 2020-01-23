ELTCOIN One Day Volume Reaches $1,259.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One ELTCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $9,123.00 and approximately $1,259.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.03393549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00126318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN launched on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

