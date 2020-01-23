Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Stake Lessened by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 179.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EME. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

