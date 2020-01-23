Emercoin (EMC) One Day Volume Hits $6,811.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $6,811.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,066,381 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, xBTCe, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

