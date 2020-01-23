Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 1,025 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.35. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $319.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1,397.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.62.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.