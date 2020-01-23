Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $41.00. 2,566,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,486. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

