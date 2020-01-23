Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 501.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,564 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Encana were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECA. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encana by 44.2% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082,247 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,555,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Encana by 872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,629,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,793 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Encana by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,601,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Encana by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,114,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Encana stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Encana Corp has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In other Encana news, CFO Corey Douglas Code purchased 10,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,728.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

