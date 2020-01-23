Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $386,748.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Coinall and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.89 or 0.01177531 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031375 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin, BitForex, Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinall, CoinBene, Coinsuper and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

