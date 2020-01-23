Engagement Token (ENGT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Engagement Token has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Engagement Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Exrates and HitBTC. Engagement Token has a market capitalization of $41,447.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.03052649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00125379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Engagement Token Profile

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. Engagement Token’s official website is engagementtoken.com. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken. Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Engagement Token Token Trading

Engagement Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engagement Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Engagement Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

