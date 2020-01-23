Enigma (ENG) Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Enigma has a market cap of $27.65 million and $1.58 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00004388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Upbit, ABCC and Binance. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.01210551 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000726 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, GOPAX, AirSwap, Liqui, ABCC, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Tidex, HitBTC, Hotbit, Upbit, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

