Enjin Coin Price Hits $0.0874 (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $69.90 million and $22.36 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00001038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Liqui, Tidex and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.50 or 0.03093243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00203518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00126076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,438,521 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Livecoin, AirSwap, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Binance, COSS, Tidex, Upbit, Kyber Network, Liqui, Coinrail, Bittrex, Kucoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

