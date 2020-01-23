EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 227,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

