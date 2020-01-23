Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $375.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.85. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

