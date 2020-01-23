Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $4.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

