Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPD opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

