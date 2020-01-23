Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to announce sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.90 billion and the highest is $8.04 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $9.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $32.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.37 billion to $33.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.07 billion to $35.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after purchasing an additional 66,980 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4,767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 34,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

