Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,671,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

