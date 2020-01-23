Envion Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $916.00 (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Envion has a market capitalization of $16.80 million and approximately $916.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Envion token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Envion has traded 55.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Envion Profile

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

