EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.42.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $81.83. 3,368,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

