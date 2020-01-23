eosDAC Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $72,957.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, Bibox and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Hotbit, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.