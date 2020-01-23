Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $897.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post $897.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $890.06 million to $907.50 million. Equifax reported sales of $835.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

In related news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Equifax by 12.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equifax by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EFX opened at $154.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.57 and a 200-day moving average of $140.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Equifax has a 52 week low of $102.96 and a 52 week high of $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.