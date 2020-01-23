Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $94,127,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Equinix by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Equinix by 14.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,620,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX stock opened at $591.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $357.35 and a 1 year high of $609.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $576.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.06.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura raised their price objective on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,204.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total value of $2,003,683.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

