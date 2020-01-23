Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bloomin’ Brands Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

BLMN stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,715,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,452,000 after purchasing an additional 587,697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,037,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,185,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 50,069 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.