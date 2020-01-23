Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Comerica Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMA. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Shares of CMA opened at $66.40 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

In related news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Comerica by 36.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 32.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 80,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 76,958 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 170.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.