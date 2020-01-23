Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 23rd (BBBY, BCOW, BVN, BWB, CEVA, CSBR, CTXR, CTXS, DARE, DBSDY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 23rd:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Elementis plc is a specialty chemicals company. Its business comprises of Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The company’s product consists of BENTONE(R) organoclays, RHEOLATE(R) rheological additives, DAPRO(R) specialty additives, M-P-A(R) anti-settling agents, NALZIN(R) corrosion and rust inhibitors, THIXATROL(R) rheology additives, NUOSPERSE(R) wetting and dispersing agents, TINT-AYD (R)colorants, SLIP-AYD(R) waxes and slip additives, SERDOX(R) polyglycol ethers, SERDOLAMIDE(R) alkanolamides and SERVOXYL(R) phosphate esters. Elementis plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.