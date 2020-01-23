Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 23rd (BDC, OXLC, PAAS, PAGS, PDD, PFLT, PFSI, PINC, PLX, PMOIY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 23rd:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CPI Card Group Inc. is engaged in financial card production and related services under the VISA, MasterCard, American Express and Discover payment brands. The company offers a single source for cards and other form factors, from financial and prepaid debit to EMV chip and mobile, instant issuance, personalization and fulfillment services. CPI Card Group Inc. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Premier Foods plc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The Company operates in three divisions: Grocery, Hovis and Chilled. Grocery division is comprised of cakes, soups, vegetables, stocks, gravies, spreads, desserts. Hovis segment is comprised of wrapped bread, morning goods, and frozen part-baked products. The chilled segment is comprised of chilled and frozen meat-free products and chilled ready meal. The top brands offered by the company include: Hovis, Mr. Kipling, Quorn, Sharwoods, Cadbury, Bisto, Branston, Ambrosia, Loyd Grossman and Batchelors. Premier Foods plc is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom. “

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

