Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 23rd (AFX, AIXA, ANTO, ASML, AZN, BA, BHP, BMW, BRBY, BYG)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 23rd:

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €114.00 ($132.56) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €13.00 ($15.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 850 ($11.18). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €310.00 ($360.47) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €320.00 ($372.09) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €320.00 ($372.09) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €330.00 ($383.72) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target raised by DZ Bank AG from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €92.00 ($106.98) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 110 ($1.45). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €115.00 ($133.72) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gear4music (LON:G4M) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its target price raised by Shore Capital from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.89). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $400.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 375 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 640 ($8.42). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $410.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €214.00 ($248.84) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

