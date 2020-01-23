ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Kuna, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $1.70 million and $64,483.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.03405362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00202488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 launched on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Kuna and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

