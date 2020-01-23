Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.64.

ERO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Ero Copper news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

Shares of ERO opened at C$18.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.71 and a 52-week high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

