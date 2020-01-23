Espers Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $174.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a market capitalization of $539,638.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.89 or 0.01177531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00052602 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031375 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00207039 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006091 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00073635 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001892 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

